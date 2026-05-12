The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
11h

Considering Harris had just over 100 days to campaign, she came very close to winning, which is still losing. Where she went wrong was listening to the paid political consultants and the focus groups, who I am convinced are all repubs. She stopped being herself, and Waltz stopped being himself (and also dropped the "weird" label for repubs). Still, something broke through for many. Would more time have helped? I don't know, but when you think that trump had been campaigning for four years, and Harris only a little over three months, trump's win was pathetic.

Another thing that hurt her, and you have mentioned it - her defense of Biden's policies. I get what some have said about that - she didn't want to be disloyal, and that is admirable, BUT she could have defended Biden (things were better), but stated that the work isn't done yet. She could have acknowledged that too many people were still hurting, and what she would do about that.

Lastly, there is evidence that the algorithms on social media were deliberately made to favor trump and the repubs. I don't know what Harris or anyone else can do about that. But when you consider that, trump's win is even more pathetic. Still, he did win, but what pissed me off is how so many fell for that "landslide win" and "mandate" crap that he spewed after his teeny tiny win. Dem leaders fell for it too, and many of our institutions that should have known better fell for it as well.

Sorry, this has gotten a bit off topic, Dems need to be themselves. Not everybody is gonna the angry, but lovable Grandpa (Sanders) or the intelligent, relatable former bartender (AOC). Elizabeth Warren was a professor, and that still comes through when she explains stuff, but she is being herself, and that wins people over. Rough around the edges oyster farmer Graham Platner isn't trying to be someone he's not, so has a chance to win in Maine. All four are different, and I like all four of them. Annie Andrews and Brandon Brown are being themselves, and I like both, so don't know which one I will vote for in the primary next month, but whichever one wins will have my vote in November.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
9h

I think a lot of elected Democrats are not really coming to grips as to why a lot of Americans are happy to engage with sadopopulism. And obviously Rahm Emanuel is not giving advice in good faith. Because when you engage in sadopopulism it's OK to lie. It's akin to "lying for Jesus." And under Murc's Law, Democrats aren't allowed to lie. That has consequences.

You aren't going to message your way out of someone vowing to eliminate immigrants, and also spreading blood libel about them (like "Haitians are eating the dogs, they're eating the cats.").

I guess now that this is happening, Democrats apparently have moved on from crowing about how sick Newsom's dunks are, so that's refreshing. Seems he's not gotten any headlines lately.

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