The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
22m

Enjoy Spring Break! And ordinarily I would say deplatforming works, but not when there is a rightwing media human centipede to bring the creeps back into circulation!

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
3m

Enjoy Spring Break!

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