The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

All Tuckums has to do is insult his wife and Cancun Cruz will buckle back down.

I love how these people are always a day late and dollar short in calling out the horrors. Like they didn't also ride to power buoyed on the power of bigots.

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
3h

Cruz’s flip flopping on Trump is as bad as Grahams. Lord help us if we get Carlson. Doesn’t the right have ANY voice of reason? We’re speeding headlong into Idiocracy.

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