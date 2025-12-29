The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
16h

Unfortunately a large number of Italian Americans buy into the right wing BS that their ancestors were very different from the Third World immigrants of today, much as many Hispanics buy into the idea that they’re not lumped in with the Hispanic immigrants that Trump is deporting and even killing on the high seas (if you’re dumb enough to believe they’re killing people in those boats because they think the boats are “drug boats” you just might be a MSM “journalist”).

Shouldn’t be surprising that greaseball Miller pushes that myth—he’s convinced himself that Jews aren’t lumped in with the “undesirables”.

The Martin-Sinatra special (in fact the whole Rat Pack with the exception of Lawford) is a symbol of how well once-hated immigrants and POCs (Davis Jr) can not only become beloved by the mainstream but openly champion civil rights (Martin and Sinatra had a sharp break with the Kennedys, who they’d campaigned for, when the cowardly new president refused to allow Davis Jr attend his inaugural ball—JFK was afraid his southern racist allies would object because Davis’s date was his white wife).

Miller, being a scumbag, just sees a holiday special where there were no (obvious) Hispanics and that satisfied him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
14h

Yes, Miller is a racist and is stupid, and my observation is that racism and stupidity do indeed overlap. My father said that he believed at the heart of racism is an inferiority complex - the fear that those that the racist hates and CLAIMS is inferior, is actually better than the said racist hates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture