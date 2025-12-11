The Play Typer Guy

Diana
18h

It's an uphill battle for any Dem, but Talarico has a much better chance of mounting a strong challenge, IMHO.

BrandoG
19h

The trick in a red leaning state is to draw a clear distinction between you and the Republican (running as “GOP lite” just makes voters prefer the clear Republican and confuses your own base) but to make sure you are closer to the targeted median voter in that distinction—making the Republican the out of step oddball. Copium like “well he’s not just need to get more nonvoters to the polls” and “most voters agree on our issues, they just don’t vote that way for some reasons” is not going to work.

A Texas Dem candidate could run hard on Trump failing on his promises, getting us to where prices are higher than ever and growing, while businesses are failing and jobs are stagnating and disappearing. And while you’re looking for work, you have to worry about being kidnapped by ICE and having no due process is your skin tone is a bit dark. Texas Hispanics have long been more conservative than national Hispanics but Trump may be losing that demo. It’d still be a hard race though as Cornyn presents as a reasonable pre-Trump conservative and not the weird serial killer that Cruz seems like.

The divide now is getting to be more about college vs noncollege voters rather than race, but either divide is bad for Democrats because they’re on the minority side of both divides. Better figure out how to expand our appeal before we get locked out.

