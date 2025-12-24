The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry's avatar
Sherry
5h

Wishing everyone a happy holiday whether it’s Christmas or Festivus.

Confess that I have never seen The Avengers. This one looks really good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
6h

I hope you'll have a great Christmas. Thanks for the cool articles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture