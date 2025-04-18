It’s Good Friday, which is usually when I have my annual viewing of Jesus Christ Superstar because it doesn’t actually take place on Easter.

Last Friday, I discussed why Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should’ve told Donald Trump to go climb his thumb. Yes, she had options.

Democrats still believe all Americans should vote, despite the whole “twice elected Trump” thing.

and I discussed why Democrats respond differently than Republicans do their election losses.

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart is almost starting to take Donald Trump’s fascist threat seriously.

Lindsey Boylan stopped by the podcast to discuss why New Yorkers should reject Andrew Cuomo with extreme prejudice. The YouTube link to the full interview is below. Go like, share, and subscribe to The Play Typer Guy YouTube channel.

