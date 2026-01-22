The Play Typer Guy

llamaspit
12h

"the moral and ideological whiplash"

This is a wonderful turn of phrase to describe the position that Republicans like Cassidy have allowed themselves to suffer. It explains why they all three look miserable every time the camera is turned their way. I suppose that the compromises in principles that one has to make to get elected to Congress in the first place, set the stage for the ongoing public humiliations at the whims of the "neon god they made". Their spines are already so pliable that all resistance is long gone.

The final irony is that they each have ceded any personal power to the endless neediness of their dear leader. They worked very hard to reach a position of power and immediately ceased to exercise any of it out of cowardice.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
12hEdited

Acting on bad advice is, well, bad. Sure, criticize those giving the bad advice, but your criticism is toothless if you don't criticize the person acting on it. Jesus lamented those who traded their souls for the world (power). He didn't bother to lament those who traded their souls and got nothing, as these three did.

ETA: Franklin joked that "either we all hang together or hang separately" as they debated signing The Declaration of Independence. All the men present knew that they risked hanging, or worse, by signing it, yet they all did. Imperfect as they were, they didn't lack courage, or spines, like too many Americans these days.

