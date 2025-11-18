The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
19m

I tend to fall on the JVL side-Greene really does believe some of the absolutely lunatic shit she has spouted over the years ("space lasers") and expected Donald Trump to pull the curtain on it all. When he didn't-when he actively worked against it-it seems she truly felt betrayed. At least she owned up that she played a role in bringing us where we are, but honestly IMO it was secondary to what the cretins at the Lincoln Project did to the discourse and social fabric over three plus decades that led *directly* to Trump and for which they refuse to even acknowledge, much less apologize. Irredeemable? No one is irredeemable (Sunday school taught me that much) but redemption doesn't happen without without sincere repentance for bad acts and some way of atoning for them. MTG seems miles ahead of some of these guys in that respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture