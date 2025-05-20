The Play Typer Guy

belfryo
7h

LOL!

That is exactly what I've been saying for a while now...The mojo, WHATEVER the fuck it is (I just don't see it or ever WILL see it but it can't be denied) is NOT transferrable...This is a cult of personality and like ALL cults of personality, once that personality is 'no longer' the cult dissipates with it. The spell breaks.

"Hi, my name is Bob and I'm sorry to inform you that our leader David Koresh is 'no longer with us', but no worries, I'll be your new leader that you will defer to in all matters

"Hi, my name is Bob and I'm sorry to inform you that our leader Marshall Applewhite took a ride on a lesser comet this morning. I'll be calling the shots here on out and in case you were wondering, YES the self castration and jumpsuits and orange sneakers an the mass suicide pact is STILL on, and Haley's comet ain't gonna fly itself amiright guys?

etc

SethTriggs
7hEdited

I dunno! I never count out Three Names.

For voters, Democrats need to be perfect. Republicans only need excuses. I can see people making excuses to vote for Three Names.

Second the cult of personality definitely counts for a LOT. These people are willing to destroy their own very lives and livelihoods for the MAGA cause (the racism and the ethnic cleansing). Even the ones complaining about the tariffs destroying their business. With the aid of the rightwing media human centipede they'll make sure that as many people as possible believe it's somehow Democrats' fault.

And as for the foul public hair golem that is Pope Slayer, I don't even count him out. Yes, he is the miserable personification of finding both dead and living cockroaches in a bowl of granola you just took a bite out of. Yes the "jokes" he tells are so unfunny he curdles milk. Yes, he's the Nancy Mace of VIce Presidents. But when the chips are down, Republicans know to always vote.

So Dems keep top eye and never count out any MAGA acolyte...no matter how crazy. Don't even focus on polls. Just make sure you vote.

