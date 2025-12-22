Donald Trump, whose massive ego remains insatiable, has illegally changed the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The institution that was established as a “living memorial” to a slain president now bears the name of the unfortunately still living president. “Trump” appears first, of course, without concession to the alphabet, humility, or common decency. As Americans struggle financially during the holidays, Trump has devoted resources to vandalizing the Kennedy Center. His priorities are as clear as ever.

Although JFK’s nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has defaced his family’s name through his destructive tenure as HHS Secretary, there are other living members of the Kennedy family who are actually respectable and thus horrified by Trump’s actions. Maria Shriver, JFK’s niece, posted on social media, “The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, history.”

She continued:

He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists. It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not. Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on. Can we not see what is happening here?

Shriver is understandably upset, but her remarks aren’t hyperbole. Trump has gutted the East Wing to erect a gaudy ballroom for his personal use. He has no respect for history, and he’s already altering recent presidential history to satisfy his dementia. Next, he might try carving his face into the moon like Cobra Commander. If asked about the moon’s unsightly makeover, House Speaker Mike Johnson would just say he’s too busy to read the news or notice the night sky. (Watch below.)

Trump has clearly advanced into the “supervillain takes over the world” era of his presidency. In 1980’s Superman 2, the escaped Kryptonian criminals General Zod, Ursa, and Non reconstruct Mount Rushmore, replacing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt with their own images (through fancy heat vision sculpting). Abraham Lincoln’s visage is flat-out destroyed. (Watch below.)

“Thousands of hours to create,” the unnamed president (E.G. Marshall) laments, “and they defaced it in seconds.” Of course, Mount Rushmore itself is a desecration of the Black Hills, sacred land to the Lakota Sioux.

Pride was Satan’s fatal sin, so it makes sense that crude vanity is a common trait among the most mustache-twirling villains. They long for the respect that decent people earn. They believe they can coerce what should be freely given, which is very much in character for a known sexual predator like Trump. Plastering his name on the Kennedy Center won’t bestow honor onto Trump. It just stains the institution, as if Trump peed his name into the snow.

When the Master took over the world for a year on Doctor Who, his own malevolent vanity demands that an immense statue is constructed in his honor, even as he otherwise strips the planet for every scrap of metal to build warships. In the classic Twilight Zone episode “The Little People,” astronaut Peter Craig (Joe Maross) has a similar Trump-shaped emptiness in his soul. He’s desperate to rule, to give people orders that they must unquestioningly obey. While exploring an alien planet, Craig finds a civilization of people no smaller than ants. He gets off on their fear of him and comes to think of himself as a god. It seems inevitable that he forces the terrified populace to build a life-size statue of him. “A very impressive sight, commander,” Craig boasts to fellow astronaut William Fletcher (Claude Akins). “A thousand of them working from the ground up like the Egyptian slaves on the pyramids … like the Lilliputians with Gulliver. A very impressive sight, commander.” (Watch below.)

An appalled Fletcher asks simply, “What do you give them in return, Craig?”

“My smiling beneficence,” Craig answers, because like all weak men, he mistakes true strength with brute force and extorts adulation through fear. “I won’t tramp my feet down on their town.”

“They picked themselves a corker of a deity,” Fletcher says with disgust. “It’s too bad they don’t know who they’re breaking their backs for … They’re worshipping a heartless slob whose insides are made out of the same stuff as that statue. Yeah, it’s a good likeness, Craig. And an hour from now they can sell it for junk!”

After Fletcher leaves the planet, Craig predictably goes mad with power. Laughing maniacally, he gloats over the vulnerable people at his mercy: “Today begins a new age, the age of Peter Craig. Oh, my little friends, we’ve got a lot of plans to make, a lot of projects to work out.” He hurls his helmet at the tiny buildings below. “That’s a a reminder, little friends. There must be discipline here, discipline above all. There will be periodic moments where I must remind you that you must not anger me. That’s important now! You must not anger me.”

It says a lot that Craig’s ranting address sounds less unhinged than Trump’s regular blather. Whenever Trump speaks these days, the 25th Amendment keeps waiting for a call.

Craig’s reign of terror is short-lived, as in a classic Twilight Zone twist, even larger lifeforms land on the planet — one of whom crushes Craig in his hand like the insignificant bug he truly is. Screenwriter Rod Serling hated bullies, especially those who imagined themselves gods.

It’s just moments after Craig’s sudden demise that the little people gleefully pull down his statue. He’s met the same fate as Stalin. Tyrants might enjoy some brief, undeserved glory but it never lasts long.

The same is true for the Kryptonian criminals in Superman 2. Once he’s defeated them, Christopher Reeve’s Superman — the personification of “truth, justice, and the American way” — repairs the damage they inflicted on the White House. He tells the president, “Sorry I’ve been away so long” before adding with renewed conviction, “I won’t let you down again.” Those words might be all we need to hear from the next Democratic president on their inauguration day.

