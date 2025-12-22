The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
12h

The smartest thing a Democrat can run on in 2028 is “I will immediately and totally undo and erase everything that demented crook has done.” It sums up everything perfectly because it has been such an abomination of a presidency and a grossly unpopular one. No exceptions, none of this “well give him credit for…” crap you usually get from insecure Democrats. Erase everything and ensure history remembers Trump as a grease stain on this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
10h

Nobody can ever say that comic book villains are unrealistic ever again.

The pricktator does feel very comfortable though because he has Taney Court 2.0 and Americans helpfully also gave him unitary control of Congress. Indeed, the House under Speaker Covenant Eyes has completely ceded its power of the purse. It's all the same racist, ethnonationalist, transnational criminal syndicate.

And of course the tacky addition is slapdash with the extra "Ands." You can have such contempt for the American people when you are protected by Murc's Law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture