Massive wildfires blazed out of control in the Los Angeles area. Neighborhoods are in ruins. At least five people are dead (a figure I fear I’ll have to update before you read this). Tens of thousands of residents have fled their homes, which were left to burn. By Wednesday night, fires had broken out in the famed Hollywood Hills.

The fires began late Tuesday morning, shortly after a windstorm started in Santa Ana, the worst to hit Southern California in more than a decade. Wind gusts reached almost 100 miles per hour Tuesday night, which grounded firefighting aircraft and spread flaming embers throughout neighborhoods.

The images coming from the affected areas are apocalyptic. CNN’s Anderson Cooper reported live from Altadena, California, where he walked down a neighborhood street and described what fire looks like. Next time maybe CNN could just send a drone. (Watch below.)

Cooper was downing shots in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and a week later, he’s in the middle of a blazing inferno. (In the Superman comics, the vapid Cat Grant would’ve hosted Metropolis New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and serious journalist Lois Lane would’ve handled the natural disaster, but The Daily Planet probably has a better budget than CNN.)

It was unclear on Wednesday how the fires started, but Donald Trump, a couple weeks away from his presidential encore performance, didn’t hesitate to blame Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country,” he posted on social media, with his usual callous disregard for human life. “In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe. Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

Look, if you wanted expressions of genuine sympathy and compassion during a tragedy, you should’ve elected the Black lady. Obviously, Americans will put up with almost anything if a pathological liar promises to lower grocery prices.

Mainstream media helped spread Trump’s wildfire smears. From The New York Times: “Trump Blames California’s Governor, and His Water Policy, for Wildfires.” NBC News: “Trump blames Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for deadly wildfires.” Newsweek: “Donald Trump Rages at Gavin Newsom Over California Fires.” These headlines should more accurately state that Trump is a lying psychopath. He kept bashing Newsom throughout the day and called for his resignation. I can’t believe anyone actually missed this crap.

Trump’s reflexive response to a crisis is finding someone to blame. It doesn’t matter if it even makes sense. He’ll blame his enemies and grossly suggest that wildfires will magically stop once he’s president. His tough talk will keep the fires in line.

There are many ways that Trump could actually help people before his next reign of terror officially begins, but he’s too busy sending envoys to the sovereign lands he hopes to conquer.

California’s peak fire season is late summer and early fall. This is California’s winter “wet” season. January is usually the second wettest month in Los Angeles, but less than a quarter inch of rain has fallen in portions of southern California over the past eight months. This makes the area more susceptible to burning. That’s a climate-related problem that requires serious solutions, but California is part of a United States that just re-elected Donald Trump, who’s likely to condition future federal wildfire aid on the state’s submission to his mass deportation efforts.

Of course, Trump is a climate denier and overall buffoon who’s repeatedly said “the biggest problem we have in the whole world” isn’t “global warming, it’s nuclear warming.”

No, global warming is the more serious problem, especially since “nuclear warming” isn’t an actual thing. It’s what Lois Lane would cover after one of Lex Luthor’s anti-Superman schemes backfired.

Trump’s response to the wildfires is consistent with how many Americans prefer to address the climate crisis. Like the pandemic, they are not interested in solutions that involve any personal sacrifice or even the slightest inconvenience. Collective action is required, but scapegoating is much easier.

Wes Nichols, a Partner at March Capital, posted this angry message on social media: “I just left the hellscape formerly know as Pacific Palisades where I’ve lived for 26 years. I’m mad at what I saw. Our politicians have failed us. Unprepared, unimaginative, understaffed, now overwhelmed. Heads must roll for this disaster. I personally saw 100+ homes fully engulfed. [Rick Caruso] just mentioned water wasn’t working in the fire hydrants — WTF?!”

Fighting fires during a drought is extremely difficult. Yes, fire hydrants have run dry, and ash has gotten into the water supply, resulting in a boil order notice. Nichols demands that “heads must roll,” as if rank-and-file government employees are responsible for this “disaster.”

Firefighters and first responders deserve our thanks and praise for their life-saving work. However, Elon Musk and another horrible person immediately blamed DEI for the destruction. Bigots always claim that an organization’s diversity efforts result in lower standards of performance. They provide no evidence for this conclusion other than the presumption that it’s “all right if it’s all white.”

James Woods, whose villainy is more compelling on screen, refused to accept that climate change was responsible for the January wildfire that cost him his home. Instead, he blamed Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, neither of whom directly control the weather.

“This fire is not from ‘climate change,” you ignorant asshole,” he raved. “It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

It’s very hard to fill the reservoirs during a drought. However, Bass has made significant investments in water efficiency, which MAGA would dismiss as “woke” because it involves the word “climate.” Nonetheless, she’s bound to take the fall for all this. She cut the fire department’s budget and funded DEI programs in homeless encampments. That last part isn’t true but that’s probably what your MAGA relatives will hear on Fox News. Her proposed budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year cut $23 million from the LAFD but also cut $65 million from her signature Inside Safe program. The Los Angeles Police Department did receive a massive $138 million budget increase, but somehow I doubt local cops will rally to Bass’s defense.

Meanwhile, Northern California is awash with rain — perhaps too much, as the area has been hit with floods and tornadoes. Nichols will ask for Noah and Dorothy’s head next.

Republicans have long argued that climate change measures are too costly, but you can only stiff the bill for so long. Eventually payment comes due. Of course, those who can afford to escape their local climate crisis will drive up the property values wherever their land. They’ll end up moving again, though, when their refuge also becomes inhabitable. It’s a nomadic life of privilege, while the poor are unwillingly cast in a real-life Mad Max.

"There are basically two ways that we can go on climate change,” journalist Hamilton Nolan writes at his newsletter. “Either we will allow the rich to save themselves and abandon everyone else, or we will make rules to ensure that everyone receives fair consideration as disasters mount.”

This is Donald Trump’s America, after all, so we should expect that most people will rush for Door No. 1.

