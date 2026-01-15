The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Cateck
3h

This house has been haunted a long time, all my life. I've been seeing the ghosts forever. I was a teen when we had an aging actor, taking advice from his wife's astrologer, that was a big one. Then the next one started a war, I saw that poltergeist too. I yelled about it and got nowhere. I've been yelling "ghost, right there!" ever since. Occupy Wall Street, Iraq 2, (the OG electric boogaloo) BLM, but still we do nothing to get rid of the ghosts. Obama, the only Dem president I actually liked, immediately upon taking power, turned around and said, "ghosts? I don't see any ghosts". That's when I knew we were cooked. I'm just the mouse in the corner of the haunted house now, trying to keep my head down so I don't get murdered by the malevolent spirits that have completely taken over. I don't even have hope for a ghost free house anymore. One where we can all live together in harmony. A house where everyone participates for the general welfare of all humans. A house with medical care for all, free education all through any professional degree you can get, a UBI, a political system that works for the benefit of the people, free of lobbying and grift, a defunded police force, what we have neither protects nor serves and is unnecessary. I want to go to that house.

Lesley
2h

amen, Stephen. sucks being a Cassandra, you know the truth and nobody believes you.

