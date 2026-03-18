The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
11h

Wow! That Obama dude sure was powerful at age 18 to be able to have started this mess with Iran! Or did he travel in his time transport back to 1979 to do so? That's powerful too. But problems with Iran didn't start in 1979, they started in 1953, 73 years ago, when we, with the UK, regime changed Iran. The democratically elected president was toppled and the Shah installed. Why? Because of oil.

trump doesn't understand soft power, and thinks that it has no value. Diplomacy and humanitarian efforts are part of soft power. Also, not insulting and lying about your allies, while sucking up and praising despots. Hard power can only get you so far, and can run out. Ask Napoleon or Hitler.

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
11h

This all has “I’m breaking up with you, why won’t you call me back?” energy and it’s very humiliating to see America led by such a demented monster who any honorable public would have hanged already. To think that if we had just done nothing since 2016, we’d have Iran continuing with inspections, detente likely (with the Saudis accordingly pressured to get closer to us to compensate) and no nuclear threat as we’d have leverage with lifted sanctions. Instead the dumbest electorate in history decided to put the worst American they could find in charge, and to decide, just for him, everything would be graded on a curve (“COVID would have been hard for everyone! Not his fault!”) and give him no checks on his power. Now we are being humbled, weakened, an6 our treasury drained. That’s assuming we don’t also lose several thousand American lives on top of the civilian lives that Americans don’t value because they’re brown and foreign.

It’s almost as though Trump wants to take Bush’s mistakes and double down on them. Even Bush didn’t jeopardize getting any oil out of the Gulf. But apparently U Penn—which people still want to go to after they accepted this monster due to his dad’s bribe—did not teach him about how US oil prices were affected by global supply and demand. Nice job, Penn! Hope the money was worth it.

I don’t see how this war ends without an invasion. Iran cannot trust any deal while the dotard remains in power and any leader who accepts the humiliation that Trump will demand (as a cruel, demented child he cannot conceive of winning without humiliating an opponent, imagine if this bag of shit was in Truman’s position after WW2) would be killed by his own people. And we can’t use the straits until Iran allows it. So I hope we send in the Proud Boys first, with the inadequate military training that greaseball Hegseth’s will allow them.

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