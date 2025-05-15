The Play Typer Guy

SethTriggs
5h

Even if the odds are long, they still should at least try.

That said I understand the reluctance for some people to be the sacrificial lamb, But the only guaranteed way not to win is to not run.

The American electorate really must upgrade though, and people have to stop voting (or non-voting) in the service of their privilege, prejudice, and even clout.

On top of this, don't let anyone play in your face and lie that there was some economic or practical reason they had to get President Klan Robe in for a second go at destroying the USA. They didn't turf out Tester and Brown for any practical reason. They ignored Biden and Harris' ACTUAL beneficial policy and went for racist vaporware, because they didn't want to vote for a Black woman.

President Klan Robe's sadopopulist campaign simply pledged to hurt the minorities that they hate. They wanted the ethnic cleansing. That's why so many people in Ohio were more than happy to let their Haitian neighbors be blood libeled and left twisting in the wind, even after they rescued one of Ohio's broken cities.

And of course, when it comes to getting votes, Democrats must be perfect. Republicans only need excuses. Nevertheless, Democrats should at least try to field candidates because you never know.

And we have seen in North Carolina...so many races, how every vote is important.

Walt Svirsky
6h

When oh when will the people of our nation understand that our government and the politics that run it are horribly, irretrievably corrupt and broken? Only a complete and total reboot can save us from the fascist Republicons and the impotent, status quo motivated Democrats. There’s no fixing this! The freaking Corrupt Supreme 6 will see to that.

