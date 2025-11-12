The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
37m

Maybe Democrats are afraid Trump will screw with the elections and figure if they piss off enough of their own supporters that they lose the midterms legitimately that would make it so Trump had no need to screw with the elections. Ergo, democracy saved!

Seriously the party is run through with cowards and idiots who have no idea how normal people see them. I’m sure if an idiot like Kaine wanted to hang out with normals his staff would set up a diner visit that would be as real as a Potemkin village. They really think voters will pay attention to a show vote in the Senate over healthcare and turn out en masse come November.

Every damn one of them is garbage. Even Tommy Tuberville knew how to use denial of unanimous consent to slow a vote to a crawl (delaying by MONTHS a vote on a Biden nominee) yet every Democrat—not just Schumer, every one—allowed the usual fast track vote to reopen the government so they weren’t TOO upset about this. And as for the excuse “Republicans are hurting people by cutting SNAP so they had to cave”—great, now Republicans know what hostage to take next time. And the more you insulate voters from the consequences of a GOP government, the more they’ll think you cry wolf every election.

The dumbest thing here was that there was an obvious endgame that would have worked for Dems and even some Republicans—hold out until they end the filibuster. Then your fingerprints aren’t on this budget. Clearly the fact that the filibuster is something Democrats want to keep tells you that Sinema and Manchin were just taking fire for a whole caucus of shit. Fuck them all, no exceptions.

However, Dems may be counting on short memories. Think about it—just a week ago during this whole impasse, most people forgot about Schumer caving just this past spring. Problem is, they’ve shown Republicans that next time Democrats talk big, they’ll fold.

