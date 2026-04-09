The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
11h

Gullible voters believed this qualified him to run the country like a business — even though he had an established record of running his own businesses into bankruptcy.

This is the thing that gets me. The man bankrupted casinos! How bad at business do you have to be to bankrupt a fucking casino? I know, he pulled a mob move and sucked it dry and left it to rot but damn people, that's even worse. The electorate is not using their critical thinking skills, oh right, they don't have any thanks to education being chipped away at since the 80's. Thanks Reagan, you fucking ghoul.

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
9h

Nothing matters but the lulz.

We live in a narcissistic, nihilistic culture that feeds us inanity by the algorithm.

Our culture doesn't value intelligence, expertise, results, kindness, charity, mercy, empathy, compassion, and kindness. We don't value community as a whole.

So we get leaders who appeal to our basest desires. Morons. Fools. Thieves. Sadists.

I don't know how you change that.

I'm utterly convinced that if free elections are allowed to happen, Democrats will win Congress and the Presidency for, at best, two years before Americans are bored again and vote to burn it all down. Even if the next Democratic administration managed to provide Medicare to all, paid parental leave, housing for everyone, food for everyone, and made prosperity rain from the skies, enough American voters will sit there bored flicking lit matches at the curtains.

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