The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
5h

I was in London in 1978, with a group from school. The original trip included Stratford and Stonehenge, but the organization scrapped that tour, and we had to settle for Paris in addition to London. Well, settle isn't the right word! Both London and Paris were awesome, and I've not made it back to Europe since then, so glad that my parents let me take the trip. They paid for it, but I had to get a job to earn my spending money.

Looks like y'all are having a great trip!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sadly Practical's avatar
Sadly Practical
3h

I also thought the cousin who told me about The Sheep Detectives was making it up, but I enjoyed it in all its campy glory. I did think there were too many plot holes though, and my usual post movie “but-why-did?” had to be suspended. Watching it reminded me of watching Mary Poppins Returns, a movie that was pure joy in a dark time. I didn’t feel quite as hopeful after The Sheep Detectives, and I didn’t feel like I had to watch it again, but it was worth the afternoon in the tiny auditorium that is a slice of the theatre of my youth, where the baroque balcony trim juts through the newer dividing wall that made one theatre into six.

The trip pics are lovely. It’s so nice to see these flashes of regular old reality through the dystopia.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture