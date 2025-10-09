The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
4h

At the root of all this is Trump’s deep insecurity because despite what some of his critics say, he is very much aware of his shortcomings. He knows he’s stupid (and also may in fact have a severe learning disability that went untreated because he was afraid of his father finding out—notice how he cannot really read large passages), he’s obese, he’s uninteresting, and he’s long failed at various ventures only to be bailed out. He’s had to purchase his wives, he’s had to molest and rape because he knows no way to get consensual sex from those he wanted it from. His life has been a lot of humiliation. Even now he knows he’s being manipulated by human skin suits like Stephen Miller, who has his one chance to kill brown people.

And he never learned the grace to laugh about it, because he’s always seen these things as severe faults that he cannot overcome….even when twice becoming the most powerful man on earth.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
2h

Notice that the ratings obsessed trump rarely mentions his poll numbers, which are in the toilet, and when he does, he lies about them. And when he gets someone canceled or suspended (Kimmel was never canceled, so trump lied about that too), he gloats about it and claims that they have low ratings without backing up that claim. He wants the credit, but not really, because he's a coward. Both Colbert and Kimmel post clips of their shows online, and those are getting a lot of views, probably better than the broadcast shows.

A bigger point - trump wants us to fear him, but if people make jokes at his expense, and we all are laughing with them laughing AT him, we can't be afraid of him. Fear is paralyzing, humor helps alleviate fear and the resulting paralysis. No wonder trump hates late night comedians - they are helping many Americans not to be afraid, and to not let the fascists take over the country.

