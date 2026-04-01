The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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May Kergen's avatar
May Kergen
4d

This isn't the take. Hasan might not have the same numbers as Rogan, but he still has millions which isn't something to scoff at. At the No Kings Rally he attended this weekend, he was swarmed by fans. I've watched enough of him - and Nick Fuentes - to confidently say that they are in no way the same. For Slotkin to even suggest that means she's a middle aged white lady who has never really invested any time in understanding what he's about. He's a really good guy and despite the 9/11 thing that he apologized for, he's not constantly stepping on landmines in what he says. Establishment Dems disavowing him shows why the Democratic party is despised in polling. They aren't paying attention to the leftward shift that's taking place, especially in Gen Z. I guess Zohran and the other progressives that have won since Trump was elected haven't opened the eyes of consultants advising middle-aged Slotkin. I wish she and every centrist who thinks the middle of the country is the "real America" would f*ck off but I'm not that lucky. In the meantime, let's not puff them up as knowing anything about anything. If America wanted a centrist they would not have elected Donald Trump. I can't believe that's not more evident to even smart people.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
5d

So, if not Hasan Piker...then *who* would fit that bill who wouldn't be absolutely skewered in the left wing online identitarian space? "Getting" young men is going to involve elevating (I hate that word but it does apply here) a man at least somewhat comparable to Joe Rogan, and that guy is bound to hold social media published views that won't be abided in lefty spaces (frankly, I often get the idea that the left isn't even interested in attracting young men, mostly because they're men and that in and of itself is an indictment). I'm rambling here but I think my overall point is valid. Joe Rogan isn't MAGA even though he and his audience have sympathy with many of their arguments; any more progressive version of him is not going to be AOC with a penis.

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