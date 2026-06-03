The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Jesse S.'s avatar
Jesse S.
5h

Yes! I always laughed at people who thought Draper was some hero rather than a sad tragic out of touch guy. Same with the “fuck you pay me” goodfellas fans. Did they not watch the whole movie?

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Myra Donnelley's avatar
Myra Donnelley
4h

Well, you are talking to a person who found the comforting fiction of "West Wing" intolerable, and I blamed it and Alan Sorkin in part for the American political docility that permitted the re-election of Bush moron son,GW, on a virulently homophobic platform. I found "Mad Men" infuriatingly unwatchable as I LIVED though that era and it was horrific for women. HORRIFIC. (Full disclosure: I also LOATHED the movie "Diner" - despite it's extraordinary ensemble of actors - for it's completely fucked up view of women - in many shots the female characters don't even have heads! Something can be "well done" - and still REPELLENT. In fact I think a well-done thing that makes unspeakable things "attractive" or "palatable" is doubly compromised. Make of me what you will.) Mad Men didn't make Trump Trump. But the fucking awful 50s, 60s and 70s did. And I am leery of ANYTHING that makes those decades "cool". They most decidedly were not, just as the Reagan Reality Show 80s were NOT.

And I hope no one sane thinks Regency England or Turn of the Century New York "society" were ever racially diverse. Gilded Age and Bridgerton, in particular, are fantastical, empty calorie, jewel tone and pastel, modern day classist, "cake and icing" romance novel soap opera confections that ask us to imagine "what if" the respective British and American "aristocracies" had been more racially diverse? Well, if any ot that had been real, perhaps the world today would be a fucking better place run by all those non-White caramel- and moccachino-colored great-great grandchild descendants of massive unearned wealth and privilege. "What if", in-fucking-deed!

(Yeah, I am completely UP MY NOSE about this stuff. Fight me.)

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