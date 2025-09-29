The Play Typer Guy

Linda1961 is woke and proud
5h

Bless her heart!

Lesley
3h

Kelly's endless grievance is her MAGA ID card, one she shares with her leader and a majority of other followers. these people are never, ever responsible for their own falls—no, they are always innocent, always the victims of shadowy deep state or antifa or Soros or whatever. Kelly and her folks will forever, no matter the reality, believe themselves uniquely targeted and rejected for their disgusting utterance.

