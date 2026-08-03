The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Myra Donnelley's avatar
Myra Donnelley
4h

Autocrats need villains and scapegoats. Still alive? Thank Dr. Fauci and the millions of Americans who listened to him and other trained medical experts.

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
4h

Where is our “at long last, have you no shame?” moment from the Democrats? I don’t see how a mentally functioning adult can watch these oozing scumbags pile on at the longtime public servant who obviously did nothing wrong here (except maybe not resigning once it was clear Trump would make the pandemic worse—at some point you can’t do good serving such people, and you need to drop the fantasy that you can steer him in the right direction). Yet Democrats keep maintaining decorum, allowing regular business to continue, even voting for some Trump nominees, and giving fawning tributes when one of the scumbags dies.

At least one of them needed to jump the table, punch out Rand Paul and say “that’s from your neighbor, Brillo head!” Instead we get the measured, sober tones that tell the general public “this is all so normal I completely forgot about the Epstein files, ICE gunning down citizens, and our being the first power to lose to Iran since the Medes.”

Fuck everyone.

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