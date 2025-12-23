The Play Typer Guy

Late Blooming
2h

Nice write up Stephen. I think one thing Dickens was also trying to impress upon his readers-some covetous old sinners among them surely-that *no one is beyond redemption*, even at Scrooge's age. There is always time to turn it around, a lesson I think we all can take to heart as we try to interact with people in our own time we've labeled beyond hope. Otherwise, what is the real point of A Christmas Carol?

MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
34m

Thank you, Stephen, for this beautiful piece. A Christmas Carol is a masterpiece, and truly a classic, because its theme is as relevant today as it was in Victorian England. Happiest of holidays to you and yours!

