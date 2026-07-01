The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
1h

Unfortunately, the ability to type does not also coincide with the ability to think. And that is the fatal flaw in online discourse. Instead we have people passionately expressing invective which is somehow cathartic for them, but lends nothing useful to discourse. And in fact, as Stephen has so accurately stated, it often brings out their very worst unbridled aspects. It's their "creatures from the id".

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Doctor Kiddo's avatar
Doctor Kiddo
11m

I read and re-read this column, in an effort to understand the case you were making. I completely agree with your point that online communication has become coarse, vulgar, divisive, cruel, and unhinged. On the other hand, while I love your writing and appreciate your insight on so many topics, I was, at first, troubled by your statement that the Supergirl movie might have been "a more successful film" if the main character had been a "drunk sorority girl" who just wants to "party". I completely agree that the reactions of people who surely could have been more constructive, were inappropriate. But I can also see why they misinterpreted your comment as misogynist and demeaning, and immediately (but inappropriately) chose violence. When I first read the comment, it surprised me. I have been reading your columns for years, and don't believe you are capable of misogyny. I also know absolutely nothing about sci-fi/super hero films, so wasn't sure what to make of your comment in the social media post.

Your expertise in super hero and sci-fi stories is considerable. Perhaps you were trying to say that this genre called for the Super Girl character to be a drunk sorority girl in order to appeal to the (predominantly male) fans(?) If your intention was to communicate that super hero fans are unlikely to appreciate a more nuanced character whose drinking is a form of self medicating, and instead just want to see a "drunk sorority girl", I think your amazing strength as a writer could have made that clearer. Unfortunately, you may not have stuck the landing. That doesn't excuse the hateful responses you received. Or maybe I am still completely unclear about the case you are making.

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