The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
7h

Don't forget that President Obama openly mocked Trump to his face during the Correspondents Dinner. I remain convinced that that humiliation fueled his subsequent fixation on getting even with Obama, and has led to every racist and personal attack on both of the Obamas since that night.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Sherry's avatar
Sherry
6h

This is who Trump has always been. From the start of his rise in the public consciousness he was first known for discriminatory actions. Rather than fight the first case, they paid the fine. He just got better at hiding it but it’s always been there. Dare I say that he cannot accept anyone who is more successful than him and a Black man really rubbed his ass raw. This petty jealous man saw Obama as everything he was not: Smart, funny, appealing and especially liked and accepted by the cool kids. Add on the Nobel and it tipped him to absolute envy. He feels betrayed (because everyone should bow down to him) and seethes with jealousy.

Now, couple this with failing mental faculties and there is no longer a filter. The further removed he is from reality, the less he cares (as if he ever really cared) about how it is perceived. He truly really thinks that this is what the public wants. The teeniest pushback only gets his staff to remove the crap from his posts. As he said, no I’m not going to apologize.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture