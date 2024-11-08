I’m still on vacation, as you can see. Your 15th wedding anniversary only happens once. Then it’s your 16th. However, I wanted to address a trend I’ve seen on Substack after the election. People are announcing that they’re withdrawing from political news all together. Someone unsubscribed with the note “no point anymore.” (Hope you’re OK.) I get it. I don’t enjoy the prospect of writing about MAGA chaos and cruelty until my 10 year old starts high school. So, I won’t do that.

Here’s what you can expect from this newsletter in the coming year: More culture and arts coverage, befitting the title of this publication. More features about constructive efforts to make the world a better place and not just dwelling and dunking on the worst aspects of human nature. More content that doesn’t just make me (and you) angry. I’m going to enjoy myself.

Yes, I’ll continue covering big picture issues, but only if I feel I can offer a unique perspective. I won’t just write outrage bait.

So, I encourage everyone to stick around and help maintain the wonderful, insightful community we’ve built. I appreciate every one of you. As always, I hope current subscribers will consider becoming paid subscribers, and I guarantee that I won’t feed your spiritual ennui but provide some uplifting content for your morning.

See you next week.

