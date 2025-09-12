The Play Typer Guy

Gregory Dunkling
I like Ezra Klein yet his editorial left me speachless: Kirk did not do it right. His hate speech crossed the line. Certainly this does not justify violence but let’s stop pretending there are zero norms in society. If you listen to some praising Kirk you’d think David Duke might return as a Saint. I, for one, see him as a hateful bigot that no matter how smart, he’s still a bigot. We used to ostracize such people. Today, if they are very successful at creating political organizations to help elect other bigots to office, they are praised.

ArgieBargie
The lionization of this horrible, damaging troll by MSM and several Democrats has been just as disturbing as his assassination, so the only way to honor his legacy is by reminding them of all the horrible, damaging shit he said over the years.

And there is no shortage of it. In fact, he said so much terrible things there is a quote for everything.

