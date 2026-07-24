The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Myra Donnelley's avatar
Myra Donnelley
3h

I lived in Arizona for several years which doesn't observe DST. It was nice not having to change clocks or body rhythms, and my car and microwave clocks were always "correct", but weird trying to remember if we were in the Mountain time or the Pacific time half of the year. Also Navajo DOES observe DST and Hopi doesn't which can make crossing the highway in Tuba City a weird mini-time warp spring through fall.

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Dina's avatar
Dina
3h

I guess I'm one of the few people who doesn't mind the clock-changing twice a year.

Sure, it sucks to lose that hour in the spring but hey, here in England it isn't full-on dark at 5 p.m. (which is still better than the full-on dark at 3:15 in the afternoon) and that light in the evening rapidly progresses to still being relatively light out at 10 p.m.

The thing I like about gaining that hour in the fall is that I can stay up until 3 a.m. without guilt because it's now 2 a.m. again. I LOVE that extra hour. The downside, of course, is that its nighttime an hour earlier than I'd become accustomed.

See, it's the end-of-the-day light I'm more concerned about because that's when I'm actually awake. I don't give two shits about how light or dark it is in the morning because I'm effectively retired and I've gotten used to the bleakness of the UK in the winter in the 15 years I've lived here. I sort of I see the time changes as readying oneself for a new phase of the year and the only thing that bothers me about it is having to dig out the manual for my stove to change the time on it.

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