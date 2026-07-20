The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
16h

Yeah, it was the price of eggs, which the hopeless MSM kept harping on over and over, plus Biden's age, and when he dropped out, Harris' race and gender, that put trump back in power. I was annoyed with Tlaib and others and the other Uncommitted voters, but understood why they felt that way. Perhaps it was all that they could do to get their message out, perhaps there was something else that they could do to more effectively to get their message out, I do not know.

Back to the reasons voters either sat out the election of 2024, or voted for trump - too many Americans engaged in magical thinking, rather than critical thinking. To think that a guy, who clearly has never cared for anyone but himself in his life would give a damn about ordinary Americans, is an example of magical thinking. Add to that - he had already been president, and botched the response to a pandemic, which led to more people dying than needed to die, and before that, his policies were a disaster, although, thanks to having a few people in his first administration who aren't morons and are more loyal to the Constitution than to him, it wasn't nearly as bad as this one is. Oh, and J6 should have been the deal breaker, no matter how much a dozen eggs cost! Biden and Harris ain't perfect, but only magical thinking people (especially misogynist racists in Harris' case), would think that trump would be a better choice.

So, no, it's not Tlaib's fault, nor any of the Uncommitteds' fault that trump is back in power, destroying the nation and embarrassing us daily. I am disappointed in Guttenberg.

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Allison Long's avatar
Allison Long
15h

This 'you are either with us or against us' binary is harmful to our democracy and insulting to voters. I want affordable prices, wages and health care. I also want to stop the genocide in Gaza and to make sure trans people get the support and dignity they deserve. So by Guttenberg's logic, does that make me, the voter, a cancer on the party?

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