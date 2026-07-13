The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
3h

What really pisses me off about the glowing tributes from Democrats is not just that it reveals how much this is all just a game to them. It’s also just that they want people to think how nice and sweet these Democrats are. “In this moment of tragedy, I want to make sure we are not forgetting about me, here.” Anthony Jeselnik had a bit on “Thoughts and Prayers” that I’m reminded of.

Yes Amy, we will read your public gushing about the greatness of Lindsay and think “wow, Amy sure is nice.” The classiest thing here would be for these attention whores to just STFU.

Anyway, Graham was right about Trump destroying Republicans but not in the way he meant. Trump just turned a Conservative Party with a nut job faction into a full blown terror cult. And he proved to be a test for people in that party, most of whom revealed themselves completely lacking in character.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
2h

This is why I have no faith that Democrats as currently constructed will be the ones to lead us out of the wilderness, they are nearly mindless bots.

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