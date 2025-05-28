The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Eva Porter
I think part of Trump’s allure is how boldly corrupt he is. In their view, ALL politicians are corrupt. At least he’s honest about it

Yesterday, I saw the video of Trump at Arlington and heard the enthusiasm for some of his stupidest comments. And when I brought this up, people on forums not to different than this one said those were paid people, or some other nonsense. We dismiss that at our own peril.

For all the stories of regret, there are still a LOT of people who’d vote for him again if they could. He makes the delineation between the good guys and the bad guys easy to follow.

vorpal
RE: The Taco hed image:

Wall Street investors have cooked up a new term for betting against President Donald Trump ― and some have used it to score big gains at a time when the markets are behaving erratically due to the president’s on-again, off-again tariffs.

It’s called “TACO,” which is code for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” and it refers to the president’s tendency to announce massive tariffs, causing the markets to plunge, only to back off days later, causing them to rise again.

