Linda1961 is woke and proud
7h

He may be living like a king, but which one will he die like? Quite a few kings were executed by their fed up subjects, others murdered by nobles, and still others imprisoned and died in prison - either outright murdered or tortured or starved to death. Or maybe like George III, who went mad, although I don't know what he actually died of. My point is - it ain't always good to be king.

And he should read the the parable of Lazarus, a poor man (named for one of Jesus' best friends) and of a rich man (not even named). In life, the rich man failed to help the poor man, and when he died, he went to hell, but Lazarus went to heaven.

Suzie Greenburg
6h

You know, when I was reading Mantel's "Cromwell trilogy" I was approaching the end of the last book, and though I knew how it ended, while turning the last few pages, there was a part of me rooting for the protagonist to make it. I read slower and slower, to prolong my enjoyment in the moment, as if there were only a few bites left of a delicious meal.

I've found in these last couple of months that I am taking more time at home, making sure I'm seeing friends, talking with family, enjoying the things I've worked for, and lamenting some of the things that I haven't yet been able to do, change, make. Reading this, I wonder, is it all about to go away? Are the numbered days of relative comfort, about to disappear like so many unnamed migrants into a forever slave-prison? Now that we're sending planes of people to be rendered to Lybia, where humans are trafficked to the highest bidder, what is left? Will there be a fight? Are these the final days of peace? Or are they already behind me?

