The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

Kyrsten Sinema in a hoodie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN's avatar
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
4h

I wonder about the marketability of a book written by either John Fetterman or Joe Manchin. Who really even remembers who Joe Manchin is/was at this point? And of those who do, how many would want to read his memoir? I understand that certain publishers arrange for bulk book sales to boost their numbers, but really, what’s the point?

Fetterman I guess still thinks he has a “Mavericks” Fan Club out there, but again, even if he does, how many of them buy and read books? OTOH, Kamala has the bona fides to warrant keen interest in her story. And like with Hillary post-2016, I’m eager to read all about it, because she, unlike these two self-serving, do-nothing white guys, was right there at the top of the fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture