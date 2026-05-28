The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
5h

There are two things Talarico needs to do to win this:

1) Define yourself to the voters before Republicans do (and this should’ve started much earlier but Democrats be Democratting). Big tours, free media and ads everywhere showing him playing with kids, preaching Gospel, friends talking about how he helped them fix their truck—it’s harder to undo an impression than it is to create one.

2) Destroy Paxton. Make “P3” a thing—“Paxton Protects Pedophiles”. Get every surrogate out in the black and Hispanic communities talking about this until no one can think of anything else. Turn everything around on him: “gee, I guess he has a problem with a guy eating vegetables, maybe he just thinks vegetables are to be used for sodomizing children, like the pedophiles he keeps protecting like to do.”

3) Bonus tip—Trump is underwater in Texas. Keep attacking Trump for making your gas and food more expensive and looting your tax dollars and screwing up health care! Saddle Paxton with Trump and set a clear line for voters.

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
3h

One little tip for Democrats—when Republicans keep going back to the well of “you are making the kids trans!” or something like that, you need a quick deflecting line. Reagan did this well when Carter (correctly) pointed out his previous opposition to Medicare—“there you go again!” Made voters think Carter was harping on no longer relevant matters (Medicare was law for 15 years by then, people were much more bothered by stagflation) and defanged the attack.

Kamala tried the “I followed the law as written” which is really amazing that any consultant could have approved a response that pleased no one and got robotic in its presentation. But something more effective would be like “again, you guys and other people’s genitals? You’re obsessed, you freaks!” Repeat it enough and voters will hear it in their heads next time these scum go on about the trans.

And it’s fair to point out that just because Stephen Miller’s head looks like a deformed penis, that doesn’t mean he has working parts.

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