Linda1961 is woke and proud
1h

I like Crockett and think that she would have made a great senator, but you make a great point about being a firebrand to go viral versus having gravitas to govern well. Being an internet sensation doesn't mean that someone won't be serious about governing, but there should be substance to back it up. AOC has gotten in some zingers, but they are more pointed and specific to the person and/or situation. Crockett has voted the right way on issues, which is why she would have been a good senator. Her zingers don't turn me off, but I can see why they would turn off others, who actually agree with her on most issues.

