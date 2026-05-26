The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
2h

I can see Trump having increasing control over a shrinking GOP (decent Republicans are increasingly likely to no longer be Republicans) but I’m wondering if Democrats are able to capitalize on this. Their vote share hasn’t noticeably increased since 2016, somehow it looks like a lot of disgusted people just sit it all out.

It’d help of course if Democrats just tore the shit out of Republicans—I’d love to see Talarico get so nasty on Paxton that he crushes that gross sweaty bastard. But somehow I see the guy not wanting to taint his nice guy image. In which case he’d better define himself for the electorate before Paxton defines him (they’re already making up “vegan” shit).

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
2h

It's going to be an interesting November.

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