The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
3h

"we are all afraid … I’m oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice because retaliation is real.”

Then fuck you. If you can't stand up for your country and for what's right because you're a coward then you don't deserve your seat. Ask Ilhan Omar her opinion on that. You think she doesn't get death threats day and night, at a much more vitriolic level? Or AOC? Take this whiny, cowering horseshit, shove it straight where the sun doesn't shine, and move aside for someone who isn't afraid to take the heat.

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belfryo's avatar
belfryo
2h

"Lisa Murkowsi admitted last year that “we are all afraid … I’m oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice because retaliation is real.”

And yet....need I say more?

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