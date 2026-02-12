The Play Typer Guy

Bruce
12h

The oligarch lead and run GOP of today are clearly the heirs of the Confederacy, they are asserting the very same "We have the right to rule as we see fit" attitude across the board, not only with immigration, but with everything...they're pushing an imposed from the top culture that exhalts their rule by force: they want to impose vast societal changes to cement their theocratic oligarch rule whether we want it or not. They want a neo-feudal theocracy that cements their place at the top of the hierarchy in a world governed by force, and divided among the strongest.

It's not like this 'Thousand Year Reich' will last any longer than the previous one, but the human toll will be exponentially greater...

Linda1961 is woke and proud
14h

That it's happened before in this country is why the regime is desperate to conceal that history.

