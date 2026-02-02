The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry's avatar
Sherry
5h

I think that more people are willing to stand up to save their neighbors because we finally see their humanity. These are people who would not usually say anything and just be glad that they aren’t the oppressed. But they also know that this regime will eventually oppress everyone if we don’t not stand up for those other someone’s.

Safety in numbers.

I will also tell you something else. Heard (will not get too detailed) of a liberal professor who is married to a 10 year ICE agent. He can’t get out and he can’t believe the direction the agency has turned. So his quiet resistance is to tip her off to upcoming events to share with her network and warn them.

Where there is one worm inside the apple, there’s more. Let’s hope that these quiet people bring about a slow death from within.

Reply
Share
2 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

Well we know that we have to resist peacefully, especially since there's millions of Americans who bay for the blood of progressives.

Those are the tactical rules before us. But we mustn't give up the ship!

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture