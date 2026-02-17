The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
2hEdited

The problem (well, one problem) is that in their own little sphere of influence, these "truths" that white culture and black culture are competitors instead of teammates are self-evident, so when they're asked to really define what they meant they're caught flat footed-they have no idea, and thus their poverty of thought is exposed. Not that they care, though.

(You would have thought someone would have prepared him for this line of questioning, but apparently not-just another sign that these guys consider their beliefs obvious and unassailable but still wilt under the hot lights)

Reply
Share
llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
44m

What a weak and fragile thing it must be to be only in white "culture"! How can one feel pride in oneself unless all others are suppressed? Just as the schoolyard bully draws joy and strength from domination and humiliation of others, the white supremacist must always portray false strength while fearing the revelation of his own weakness.

The great strength of America has always derived from the mingling of many cultures, many aspirations, many life experiences. I feel immensely enriched by the contributions of musical traditions from Mexico, Africa, Brazil. I'm amazed by the throat singers of Mongolia and the complex rhythms of Nigeria. How can we not celebrate food influences from China, Thailand, and Japan?

How dull would it be without the vibrant input from other cultures who see America as a place to both celebrate their own traditions and become part of the American tradition?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture