The Play Typer Guy

Late Blooming
9h

"Megyn Kelly is whining about a world that has already changed."

At least Stephen Miller comes by his virulent racism honestly. The Megyn Kellys of the world may be actually racist, of course, but I truly doubt even they would have given a Bad Bunny Super Bowl show a second thought if Trump hadn't won in 2016. Gutter racism has reached the place where it's performance art these days.

Cateck
9h

My spanish is so so at best and I couldn't understand a word of it. I realized it's not so much the spanish when Ricky Martin started singing and I could understand him. But I watched it with subtitles on and it was fantastic, it made me tear up a little. Love is stronger than hate, we are going to win.

I wonder if Megyn ever gets tired of being the racist lady from The Help?

