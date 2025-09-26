The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

cindy ramirez
12h

love the Halloween decorations! bunny mask is kinda creepy. 😐i used to go all out for Halloween when i had a house, with a spooky graveyard with a ghost bride. (i did alterations on wedding dresses then) now my grown kids go all out. i still love Halloween. 💖👻

11h

Looks like a lot of fun!

