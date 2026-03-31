The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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BrandoG's avatar
BrandoG
3h

IF we survive it, the story of the Trump era will be not just the demented psychopath monster this country somehow knowingly elected but the total failure of our institutions which we naively assumed would hold the line. The media sanewashes him and promotes his madness because he’s good for business, the GOP tolerates and supports him because they think he holds the key to their power, Dems are so far up their own asses they have no coordinated strategy to deal with him, our allies tolerate him because they have learned dependence on us from decades of practice. So of course the courts have played along with him, giving him repeated mulligans and never punishing the crooks who serve him (how many Trump lawyers have been disbarred? How many served jail time for contempt? Did he ever pay a penny to Jean Carroll, who won her judgments years ago?).

A complete revolution and new Constitution is called for, but that’s never going to happen. Instead, the decline will continue. We are rotting from the inside.

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Dina's avatar
Dina
5h

<<“They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how ‘honest,’ ‘independent,’ and ‘legitimate’ they are.”>>

I must be pretty naive. I always thought Supreme Court justices were 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 to be honest, independent, and legitimate and NOT there to cater to whatever president appointed them, regardless of the law. Silly me.

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