The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
7h

I imagine it also doesn't help when these companies routinely cancel things, and more and more companies are making older episodes of the series you like into Unobtanium. This is kind of a wider trend of not owning media too. So everything is ephemeral.

I avoid the big services for this reason.

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mondojohnson's avatar
mondojohnson
8h

OG Game of Thrones was excellent source material for water cooler chit chat. House of the Dragon, a little less so, probably because no one is particularly likeable. (Just my opinion, we can fight it out at the water cooler 😉)

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