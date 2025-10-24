Halloween is exactly a week away, and I’m closing in on the end of my Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Halloween specials marathon. Thursday, I watched the truly gory “Homer Literally Eats Himself” segment from 2017’s installment. My favorite (often quoted) line is once again the headline. It’s also become my mantra in middle-age but without the self-cannibalism. (Watch below.)

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Saturday morning, I’m thrilled to join my friends

and

on

here on Substack to discuss our favorite

stories. Spoiler Alert: My personal favorites remain 1994’s “The Shinning” (that entire episode is the gold standard) and 1997’s “The HΩmega Man,” which features a delightful reference to the original opening for

. (Watch below.)

Treehouse of HorrorGilligan’s Island

Share

However, I’ll try to mention some installments from the past 20 years that Zohran Mamdani might’ve been able to watch. There’s 2008’s “How to Get Ahead in Dead-vertising.” (I still say that the “one true religion” is a combination of “voodoo and Methodist.”) Of course, I have a soft spot for 2009’s episode in general, as I watched it shortly before my wedding. Even if you haven’t watched these episodes multiple times over the years, come join us anyway on Saturday at 9 a.m. in war-torn Portland and 12 p.m. on Broadway.

Time is running out for my Halloween subscription sale, which — another spoiler alert — will transition into my Thanksgiving subscription sale. Become a paid subscriber for 40 percent off the usual annual rate. That means you can help keep this newsletter in pumpkin-spice-flavored beverages for just $48 a year. (I’m kidding, of course. I haven’t had a latte of any sort for two years.) Thanks to all who have upgraded to paid subscriber status recently. In lieu of cat photos like my friend

at

, I’m sharing photos of my seasonal decor. Here’s the official house greeter.

This is a more modestly dressed skeleton resting on a coffin after it fell from one of the branches in our tree.

Monday, I wrote about those Young Racist Republicans and how their group chat smelled of several burning crosses.

Now that Donald Trump has posted videos of himself dropping poop on Americans, perhaps Democrats will finally realize the age of bipartisanship is over.

Join me at Bluesky

Donald Trump freed serial fraudster and fabulist George Santos, who once lied abut producing Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. I did not lie about having willingly seen it on the first night of previews.

Zohran Mamdani will probably become New York’s next mayor but without much help from the Democratic leaders who were so quick to support Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo, both masters of corruption.

Thanks for your continued support. If you wish to contribute through means other than Substack/Stripe, click the buttons below. If you use the below links, please send me your email so I can make sure you receive any upcoming paid subscriber perks.

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo