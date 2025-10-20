The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
10h

The sad thing about the short human lifespan is that we don't live long enough to really cultivate any institutional memory. There were, of course, avowed racists after WWII, but basically none of them were glorifying Hitler because the memories of the gas chambers and emaciated survivors were still very fresh in our collective memory. As that generation dies off, there isn't anyone alive who remembers, to remind us how bad the Third Reich was, even worse than we were told in school. My nazi hating grandfather (conscripted to the army at age 35 in 1941) would have smacked these vile human pretenders up the sides of their empty, bigoted heads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dina's avatar
Dina
10h

Yeah, I don't think any of those Pillsbury Proud Boys have ever seen the inside of a locker room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture