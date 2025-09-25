Why Did So Many Democrats Surrender To The Charlie Kirk Myth?

Republicans pushed through a resolution last week to honor slain activist Charlie Kirk with a national day of remembrance. It’s on October 14 — Kirk’s birthday, which he shares with George Floyd. That’s a pointed irony, considering how some Republicans have described Kirk’s murder as “their George Floyd,” a repulsive comparison.

The bill declares that Charlie Kirk “engaged in respectful discourse,” “always sought to elevate truth,” “was a model for young Americans,” “worked tirelessly to promote unity,” and “was a defender of life and liberty.” Almost none of that is true, and Americans have lost their jobs when arguing otherwise — even if just sharing Kirk’s own words.

Republicans uniformly celebrating Kirk is alarming on its own, but predictable considering the party’s far-right shift over the past decade. What’s disturbing and unforgiving is that half of congressional Democrats voted in favor of the resolution. There is a difference between condemning political violence and celebrating someone who showed nothing but contempt for vulnerable groups Democrats claim to represent and defend. This resolution isn’t simply a show vote, either, but part of a propaganda push that will harm people, especially trans Americans who Republicans are scapegoating for Kirk’s murder.

The Congressional Black Caucus provided most of the no votes, and only two white Democrats voted against the resolution: Mike Quigley and Seth Moulton. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also voted “no,” of course, and delivered a moving speech explaining why. It’s amazing how easy these choices are when you just say the truth.

Jasmine Crockett also broke it down clearly for those who are at least willing to listen.

Hakeem Jeffries, who has yet to endorse Zohran Mamdani, apparently thinks it was more politically viable to honor Charlie Kirk. That is also why I don’t judge Sarah McBride, the only trans Congress member, for voting in line with leadership. She already has a target on her back.

My friend Claire Willett, an author and playwright, joined me to discuss this mess. We have a great conversation, though we would’ve much preferred to talk about theater, as originally planned.

