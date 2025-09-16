The Play Typer Guy

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
7h

Speaking of the dead hatemonger:

𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗔'𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗶𝗲𝘀

https://www.mediamatters.org/charlie-kirk/turning-point-usas-history-racism-and-white-nationalist-ties

Linda1961 is woke and proud
7h

Interesting that they want this to be their George Floyd. For all that they pretend that his murder was justified, they know that it wasn't, and Floyd didn't deserve to die over a $20 bill. FWIW, CK didn't deserve to be killed, but as many have pointed out, CK himself thought it worth keeping the 2nd Amendment, and that his own fans agreed. Actually, CK and his fans never dreamed that HE would be a victim of gun violence, that was for others. But he, like all cons, have a twisted view of the 2nd Amendment - they ignore the "well regulated militia" part, and think that it means that there can be no limits to gun ownership in this country. That their interpretation will come back and bite any of them in the ass never occurs to them. It should now, but it doesn't seem to be.

12 more comments...

