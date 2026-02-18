The Play Typer Guy

marcus816
5h

I had the honor and privilege of attending one of Jesse Jackson’s campaign event in Mendocino, CA in 1987. He was introduced by author Alice Walker. It was a sunny/foggy/rainy day, as it often was on an expanse of coastal headlands. It was, and is, an incredibly beautiful place. As a child of the Deep South, as was Jesse Jackson, though separated by the realities of the racism and discrimination that he suffered.

I was deeply moved and inspired by his message.

Rest In Power, Jesse.

Lucius
5h

I remember being in a car stuck listening to rush Limbaugh rant and rail about jackson, and the utter loathing my parents have for him. That was when I first noticed how venomously cruel they could get politically. It's also one of the things that ended up making me split with my family in that vein.

